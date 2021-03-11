All news

Global Cheese in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The traditional soft cheese, paneer, has seen demand rise significantly as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, with consumers cooking more food at home. Consumers are increasingly shifting from unpackaged to packaged paneer because it is perceived to be more hygienic in a highly hygiene-sensitive environment, while trusted brands are also proving increasingly popular for similar reasons. Indeed, in June 2020, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of the Amul brand, claimed that it…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown boosts demand for packaged paneer
Cheese seeing consumers’ away-from-home experiences influence at-home demand in lockdown
Amul increases marketing activity and brings back old ads
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Significant growth ahead
Innovation to play an important role in driving growth
Potential for artisanal cheese
CATEGORY DATA
