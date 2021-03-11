All news

Global Cheese in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

International players such as Happy Cow will continue to pose a threat to local producers in 2020, offering lower prices to appeal to consumers. While cheese is gaining popularity in Kenya, multinationals will be able to offer their products at lower prices compared to local producers as they invest in the region. This will undercut local businesses. In the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, consumers are expected to be increasingly sensitive to the cost of products, meaning the impact of these u…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Imported brands will continue to threaten local cheese companies in Kenya in 2020, undercutting prices
Local manufacturers will maintain their niche, and widen their range of formats and pack sizes in 2020
Milk shortages will limit local production of cheese in 2020 and raise unit prices
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Cheese sales will continue to be driven by the country’s growing middle class into the forecast period
Unpackaged hard cheese will drive growth over the forecast period
Manufacturers will increasingly focus on social media platforms to build a relationship with consumers over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

