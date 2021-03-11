Global Cheese Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prior to COVID-19, cheese producers were increasingly targeting snacking occasions, moving their target audience from children, who are more likely to see cheese snacks such as Mini Babybel included in their lunchboxes, to adults with cheese snacks offering a more nutritious alternative to sweet options. This trend was in line with increasing health and wellness trends in the UK, which saw greater demand for natural snacks with simple ingredients and natural claims. However, lockdown measures pu…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cooking and snacking at home due to closure of foodservice during lockdown sees notable switch to retail for cheese

Private label continues to gain ground with wide portfolios and competitive prices, placing further pressure on branded producers to be more innovative

Modern grocery retailers strengthen dominance of distribution during lockdown, with e-commerce also recording strong sales growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Surge in sales of cheese through foodservice as lockdown measures are eased reduces demand through retail from 2021

Local manufacturers could increase investment in production of continental-type cheese due to Brexit

Changing consumer lifestyles and dietary requirements will continue to offer development potential for lactose-free cheese

