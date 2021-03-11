Global Cheese Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Cheese is a dynamic product, with an increasing variety available to local consumers. Switzerland proclaims itself as the “land of cheese”, and most regions produce their own types of cheese and celebrate them through events, competitions and awards. Swiss people are very proud of their cheese culture and have implemented measures for the protected designation of origin and protection against counterfeiting. However, the competitive landscape of Swiss cheese is expected to continue to be impacte…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727339-cheese-in-switzerland

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cyber-security-industry-analysis-2021-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemophilia-drugs-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Local sourcing and “Swissness” will remain key selling points in 2020

Soft cheese will see strong retail volume sales in 2020, with manufacturers increasingly catering to on-the-go trends

Private label retailers will restrict space for branded players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Supermarkets expected to remain most important distribution channel for cheese into the forecast period

“Swissness” will continue to be a key selling point into the forecast period and unpackaged hard cheese will retain its popularity

Increasing focus on local cheese expected in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105