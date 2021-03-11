Global Cheese Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hard cheese will remain popular in 2020 in Estonia, in part largely due to its versatility for use in both cooking and snacking. Hard cheese also has a health appeal, containing less lactose than other subcategories of cheese, which will attract increasingly health conscious consumers in 2020. However, soft cheese will see strong current retail value growth in 2020. Soft cheese is considered a more premium product and will appeal to consumers with growing purchasing power. However, due to the ec…
Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hard cheese will continue to dominate in Estonia in 2020, though popularity of soft cheese will increase
Estover will maintain the largest slice in cheese in 2020
Increasing health awareness will continue to impact cheese in 2020, benefiting local producers and encouraging new innovations
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Estonians will look for the local touch when buying cheese into the forecast period
Cheese is expected to remain fragmented beyond the top three companies into the forecast period, leaving space for new entrants
Cheese in Estonia is expected to see innovative new foreign product developments in 2020
CATEGORY DATA
