Global Chocolate Confectionery in Algeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacts chocolate confectionery in 2020 as consumers reduce spending and consumption thereof; however, retail value and volume sales do increase albeit at a slower rate. The pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are changing many consumers’ spending habits as they become more price sensitive and reluctant to spend on non-essential products. In addition, the pandemic is likely to affect business continuity, thereby impacting demand and supply of choco…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The pandemic results in price sensitive consumers in 2020

Costly and reduced importation continues to tilt sales away from international companies in 2020

Domestic players lead sales, boosted by the ban on imports in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery sales increases over the forecast period as consumers look for small indulgences

International and local players have different platforms for success, but innovation will be important for all of them

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

