Global Chocolate Confectionery in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery are expected to see slight decline in 2020, as widespread store closures will affect purchasing opportunities and social restrictions will affect gifting opportunities in 2020. However, an increase in home snacking, as consumers shift to spending more time in the confines of the house, will largely mitigate he overall negative impact on the category, with tablets sales largely unaffected as these products have always been purchased for home consumpt…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown impacts distribution and gifting but boosts at-home consumption
Home seclusion and channel shifts affect products within chocolate confectionery in 2020
Concentrated shares but Mondelez gains on leaders in 2020 with Oreo launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Muted recovery ahead in forecast period, as impact of lockdown eases
Interest in e-commerce boosted by lockdown and recent social unrest but set to build further in forecast period
Healthier options and obesity issues prove sweet for premium brands and pouches
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

