Global Chocolate Confectionery in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery are expected to see slight decline in 2020, as widespread store closures will affect purchasing opportunities and social restrictions will affect gifting opportunities in 2020. However, an increase in home snacking, as consumers shift to spending more time in the confines of the house, will largely mitigate he overall negative impact on the category, with tablets sales largely unaffected as these products have always been purchased for home consumpt…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown impacts distribution and gifting but boosts at-home consumption

Home seclusion and channel shifts affect products within chocolate confectionery in 2020

Concentrated shares but Mondelez gains on leaders in 2020 with Oreo launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Muted recovery ahead in forecast period, as impact of lockdown eases

Interest in e-commerce boosted by lockdown and recent social unrest but set to build further in forecast period

Healthier options and obesity issues prove sweet for premium brands and pouches

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

