Global Chocolate Confectionery in Guatemala Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite strict national lockdown measures, retail volume and current value sales of chocolate confectionery are expected to post positive growth in 2020 as consumers look for indulgent treats during self-isolation periods. In March 2020, Guatemala announced a state of emergency which included new social distancing laws, transport suspensions and temporarily closures of non-essential establishments. The shutdown also imposed a national night time curfew and banned all public gatherings. During th…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumer demand for indulgent snacks during lockdown underpins growth in 2020
Leading players benefit from broad portfolio of global brands coupled with wide availability
Chocolate confectionery companies expected to invest in targeted digital media advertisement campaigns in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return of social activities and on-the-go purchases anticipated to aid recovery over the forecast period
Premiumisation trend expected to enable higher value growth over the forecast period
Sales are expected to benefit from population growth and increased product segmentation over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

