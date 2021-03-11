Global Chocolate Confectionery in Guatemala Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite strict national lockdown measures, retail volume and current value sales of chocolate confectionery are expected to post positive growth in 2020 as consumers look for indulgent treats during self-isolation periods. In March 2020, Guatemala announced a state of emergency which included new social distancing laws, transport suspensions and temporarily closures of non-essential establishments. The shutdown also imposed a national night time curfew and banned all public gatherings. During th…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer demand for indulgent snacks during lockdown underpins growth in 2020

Leading players benefit from broad portfolio of global brands coupled with wide availability

Chocolate confectionery companies expected to invest in targeted digital media advertisement campaigns in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of social activities and on-the-go purchases anticipated to aid recovery over the forecast period

Premiumisation trend expected to enable higher value growth over the forecast period

Sales are expected to benefit from population growth and increased product segmentation over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

