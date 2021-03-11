All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The consumption of chocolate confectionery in Kazakhstan remains directly related to the population’s standard of living and purchasing power. With Kazakhstan’s economy recording steady real GDP growth and falling inflation in recent years, chocolate confectionery has been able to generate positive sales as disposable incomes have risen, despite being regarded as an expensive product. In the previous two years of the review period, chocolate confectionery in Kazakhstan has registered fairly low…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Chocolate confectionery sees a boost in 2020, as lower prices encourage Kazakhstanis to indulge in affordable treats
Mondelez leads in 2020 with its innovative approach and wide range of products
Modern grocery retailers positioned well to boost sales, as advertising campaigns ramp up
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rakhat AO is set to continue to grow, thanks to its strong brands and ambitious production development
Chocolate confectionery growth will stabilise as the local economy recovers and snacking trends develop
Dark chocolate to remain a niche taste among local consumers over the forecast period
