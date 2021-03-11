Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands is not predicted to drastically impact value growth for the chocolate confectionery landscape in 2020; however, retail volume growth is set to decline, compared to a rise in retail volume growth for 2019.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion, the sugar debate and a lack of social gatherings negatively impact retail volume growth for chocolate confectionery in 2020

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, tablets continue to benefit from the rising interest in premiumisation, with players offering unique ingredients to tempt consumers

Players focus on premiumisation and sustainable ethos to boost sales and improve their reputation in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume growth for boxed assortments and chocolate pouches and bags set to recover from 2021, as consumers socialise with friends and families once more

Seasonal chocolate set to record a slow recovery, as consumers prioritise purchases and retail volume growth remains negative until 2022

As countlines and other chocolate confectionery fail to recover, private label can take advantage of offering low price-points during a time of economic recession

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

