Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Chocolate confectionery is expected to see a strong slowdown in its retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 compared with the previous year, as it is being negatively affected by COVID-19. Initially, Metro Manila was placed on lockdown from the middle of March, but the quarantine was soon extended to cover the entire Luzon region until the middle of May. People were mandated to stay home, public transportation was suspended and companies were urged to work from home. Only establishm…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Boxed assortments is particularly hard hit by lockdown measures

Bean-to-bar brands grow, but face challenges with the supply of cacao

Slowing sales growth despite new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A rapid return to strong retail growth expected

Challenge from consumer concern about the consumption of sugary food and drink

Potential launch of “healthier” chocolate confectionery

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

