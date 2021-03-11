All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Chocolate confectionery is expected to see a strong slowdown in its retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 compared with the previous year, as it is being negatively affected by COVID-19. Initially, Metro Manila was placed on lockdown from the middle of March, but the quarantine was soon extended to cover the entire Luzon region until the middle of May. People were mandated to stay home, public transportation was suspended and companies were urged to work from home. Only establishm…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727344-chocolate-confectionery-in-the-philippines

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sport-clothes-market-2021–industry-analysis-by-key-players-sale-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-turntables-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Boxed assortments is particularly hard hit by lockdown measures
Bean-to-bar brands grow, but face challenges with the supply of cacao
Slowing sales growth despite new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A rapid return to strong retail growth expected
Challenge from consumer concern about the consumption of sugary food and drink
Potential launch of “healthier” chocolate confectionery
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Oral Fluid Drug Test System�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Oral Fluid Drug Test System Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to […]
All news

Splitboard Bindings Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Voile, Spark, Burton, Karakoram, Phantom

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Splitboard Bindings Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Splitboard Bindings […]
All news News

Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand Analysis of Key Players – SPECIM, Resonon, Headwall, Corning Incorporated

reporthive

The global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and […]