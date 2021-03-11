Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Migros Genossenschaftsbund will continue to lead chocolate confectionery in 2020 through its Private Label lines, including M Classic and Frey. The player will target consumers seeking good-quality products at affordable prices. It is expected to continue to offer a wide range of chocolate confectionery covering a variety of price points in 2020. Migros Genossenschaftsbund is also likely to respond to key consumer trends, such as developing its premium lines like Frey Unlimited and Suprême to me…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Migros will lead chocolate confectionery in 2020, Lindt will follow with a focus on premiumisation

Countlines see strong current retail value as people turn to on-the-go consumption

COVID-19 expected to hit gifting items and independent chocolatiers in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy lifestyle trend expected to threaten chocolate confectionery into the forecast period, though premiumisation offers option for growth

Unit prices are expected to rise into the forecast period, due to the volatility of cocoa prices

Chocolate manufacturers expected to be impacted by higher sugar taxes and competition from other snack products

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

…..Continued.

