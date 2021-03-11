Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pre pandemic, chocolate confectionery was not seeing huge dynamic growth due to the growing health and wellness trend. In 2020 overall, chocolate confectionery will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown has likely been affecting the way Irish consumers have been shopping. Consumers have likely wanted to spend less time in the supermarkets, as to prevent catching the virus, and therefore only buying essential food products. Similarly, as the pandemic has caused many financial…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate confectionery overall suffers in 2020 in response to the pandemic, however, some product areas benefit from lockdown

Mondelez Ireland Production Ltd remains leading player whilst Mars Foods Ireland Ltd grows in popularity amongst Vegans

Lockdown causes shifts within retail distribution in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery recovers from as soon as 2021 as lockdown eases and consumers return to socialising

Health and wellness trend flourishes over the forecast period in response to the pandemic

Brexit could potentially harm availability of chocolate confectionery over the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

