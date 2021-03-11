All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pre pandemic, chocolate confectionery was not seeing huge dynamic growth due to the growing health and wellness trend. In 2020 overall, chocolate confectionery will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown has likely been affecting the way Irish consumers have been shopping. Consumers have likely wanted to spend less time in the supermarkets, as to prevent catching the virus, and therefore only buying essential food products. Similarly, as the pandemic has caused many financial…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Chocolate confectionery overall suffers in 2020 in response to the pandemic, however, some product areas benefit from lockdown
Mondelez Ireland Production Ltd remains leading player whilst Mars Foods Ireland Ltd grows in popularity amongst Vegans
Lockdown causes shifts within retail distribution in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery recovers from as soon as 2021 as lockdown eases and consumers return to socialising
Health and wellness trend flourishes over the forecast period in response to the pandemic
Brexit could potentially harm availability of chocolate confectionery over the forecast period
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

