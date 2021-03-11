Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Chocolate confectionery had been experiencing a general decline in demand in Italy over the review period prior to the emergence of COVID-19, as local consumers paid greater attention to what they ate due to the health and wellness trend. This trend continued into 2020, with volume sales continuing to decline during Q2 but with current value sales increasing as Italians focused on making healthier choices while purchasing premium indulgent treats of a higher quality as they were forced to remain…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Indulgent treats through premium tablets remains relevant trend during lockdown in Italy

Increasing number of players explore sustainable premium chocolate and novelties to gain consumers’ attention

E-commerce offers alternative distribution channel for consumers of chocolate confectionery during lockdown, especially during Easter period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable but undynamic retail volume growth predicted for chocolate confectionery but increasing value sales suggest further premiumisation

Tablets will continue to drive development in terms of sustainability, organic and premium trends

Improving demand for seasonal chocolate and chocolate pouches and bags

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Continued.

