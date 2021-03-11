Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Although chocolate confectionery is expected to see retail current value growth in 2020, the rate of growth is expected to be slower than that seen in the previous two years. Meanwhile, foodservice volume sales are expected to see a significant decline due to outlet closures and fewer people on-the-go due to movement restrictions. 2020 is not expected to be such a good year for packaged food products that are not considered basic necessities, given the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant diminishing…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slower growth, but consumers continue to treat themselves in difficult circumstances

The largest categories perform well as consumers return to familiar products

Ceres and Mayora Indah together account for two thirds of sales, and rising

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A return to higher growth rates is expected

Smaller packs will appeal to consumers looking for portion control

Quality concerns and consumer habits will continue to hamper e-commerce sales

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

