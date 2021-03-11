All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sales of chocolate with toys are expected to increase in current value terms in 2020 as parents and children spend more time at home. The growth is expected to be aided by new product launches under Solen Cikolata’s Ozmo brand. Parents are expected to turn to chocolate with toys as a cost-effective treat or reward for their children at a time when there are fewer options for activities away from home.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Chocolate with toys and premium health-focused ingredients drive growth in 2020
Demand for boxed assortments hit by fewer occasions due to COVID-19 in 2020
Pladis retains lead with slightly lower retail value share in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A strong rebound for boxed assortments in 2021 against lower retail value growth overall
Stable growth for chocolate confectionery over forecast period with best prospects for chocolate pouches and bags and tablets
Positive outlook for e-commerce in chocolate confectionery
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

All news

