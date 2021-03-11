Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sales of chocolate with toys are expected to increase in current value terms in 2020 as parents and children spend more time at home. The growth is expected to be aided by new product launches under Solen Cikolata’s Ozmo brand. Parents are expected to turn to chocolate with toys as a cost-effective treat or reward for their children at a time when there are fewer options for activities away from home.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate with toys and premium health-focused ingredients drive growth in 2020

Demand for boxed assortments hit by fewer occasions due to COVID-19 in 2020

Pladis retains lead with slightly lower retail value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A strong rebound for boxed assortments in 2021 against lower retail value growth overall

Stable growth for chocolate confectionery over forecast period with best prospects for chocolate pouches and bags and tablets

Positive outlook for e-commerce in chocolate confectionery

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

