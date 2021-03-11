Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

All news

Smokeless tobacco sales remain negligible in Iran, while the production, importation and distribution of vapour products is illegal in Iran. Any existing products found for sale in Iran are illegal products and therefore not covered in Euromonitor International’s research.

Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Smokeless Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

SMOKELESS TOBACCO AND VAPOUR PRODUCTS IN IRAN

Euromonitor International

August 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Trends

Executive Summary

Increase in Number of Smokers and Relatively Low Unit Price Are Main Drivers of Growth in 2016

Volume of Cigarettes Imports Declines Significantly in 2016

Competition Between Top Two International Players Intensifies in 2016

Traditional Grocery Outlets Remain the Dominant Distribution Channels in 2016

Outlook for Cigarettes Depends on Outcome of Illicit Trade and Possible Entry of Pmi

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Litigation

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Smoking Prevalence in Adult Population 2011-2016

Table 2 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2016-2021

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

