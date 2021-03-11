Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Smokeless tobacco sales remain negligible in Iran, while the production, importation and distribution of vapour products is illegal in Iran. Any existing products found for sale in Iran are illegal products and therefore not covered in Euromonitor International’s research.
Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Smokeless Tobacco, Vapour Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Toc
SMOKELESS TOBACCO AND VAPOUR PRODUCTS IN IRAN
Euromonitor International
August 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Trends
Executive Summary
Increase in Number of Smokers and Relatively Low Unit Price Are Main Drivers of Growth in 2016
Volume of Cigarettes Imports Declines Significantly in 2016
Competition Between Top Two International Players Intensifies in 2016
Traditional Grocery Outlets Remain the Dominant Distribution Channels in 2016
Outlook for Cigarettes Depends on Outcome of Illicit Trade and Possible Entry of Pmi
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Litigation
Production/imports/exports
Market Indicators
Table 1 Smoking Prevalence in Adult Population 2011-2016
Table 2 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2016-2021
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
