Global Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

In the very fragmented apparel and footwear industry, top competitors either shape or embrace the key trends driving sales growth. COVID-19 exposed the vulnerability of the industry across the supply chain. The world post-pandemic is one where consumers’ habits and needs have changed, and this challenges companies to respond quickly and adapt their strategies to survive. Three trends have gained relevance: digitalisation, price and value for money, and sustainable and ethical.

Euromonitor International’s Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market – be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Introduction

State of Play

Digitalisation

Price and Value for Money

Sustainable and Ethical

Appendix

….….continued

