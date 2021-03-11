Global Construction and Real Estate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2017 Turkey continued to redirect resources to large infrastructure projects. The 2017 state budget allocated TRY23.9 billion to the development of transportation projects, particularly focusing on the extension of the motorway and divided road network, the establishment of a wide-ranging high-speed rail network, and upgrading airport capacity. The budget represented an annual increase of 4.8% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the total amount of investments in accordance with the public-pri…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513537-construction-and-real-estate-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Construction and Real Estate market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/construction-additives-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Construction, Real Estate Activities.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Construction and Real Estate market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-health-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Transport Infrastructure Outlook Remains Ambitious, Despite Financial Vulnerabilities

More Large-scale Renewable Energy Investments Are on the Way

Household Spending Set To Remain Under Pressure Due To Booming Housing Prices

Competitive Landscape

Construction Companies Face Payment Problems and Declining Profit Margins

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Construction Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Real Estate Activities Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 8 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 9 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

Chart 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 11 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 12 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 13 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

Chart 14 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017

Chart 15 Industry’s Demand Structure 2012-2017

Firmographics

Chart 16 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2012-2017

Chart 17 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2012-2017

Chart 18 Firmographics Distribution by Revenue 2012-2017, % of total revenue

Chart 19 Industry Concentration 2012-2017, % share of total production value

Chart 20 Top Company Shares 2017, % of total production value

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105