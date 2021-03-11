All news

Global Consumer Health in Dominican Republic Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Consumer Health in Dominican Republic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Consumer health is expected to see a moderately higher current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen the previous years.

One of the main factors dictating growth in 2020 is expected to be COVID-19. As news about the virus circulated in the country, consumers began stockpiling certain categories in the first quarter of the year. For example, vitamins, and especially vitamins C and D were in high demand due to immune boosting properties. Similarly, consumers began turning towards echinacea, and…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

