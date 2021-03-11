All news

Global Consumer Health in Kenya Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, "Global Consumer Health in Kenya Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021" Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

With Kenyans mired in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is perhaps not surprising that value sales of consumer health products are set to rise in 2020 at a rate higher than those recorded during the review period.

Broadly, a pandemic-inspired heightened focus on maintaining/improving health is driving greater interest in over the counter (OTC) health products overall. More specifically, there is greater demand for products that promise to elevate immunity to the virus, especially vitamins and dietary su…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

