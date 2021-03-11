Global Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Consumer Health in Argentina
Consumer health value sales will continue to grow in 2020, despite the negative economic impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Lower purchasing power among middle-income consumers and the rising cost of healthcare in Argentina have fuelled a shift towards self-medication in recent years, thus encouraging preventive healthcare. Following this trend, generics will continue to gain the attention of many price-sensitive consumers, who are now able to afford products that were previously too expensive.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Argentina
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives strong growth in Consumer Health in 2020, as consumers seek to relieve virus symptoms
Genomma Laboratories performs strongly in 2020 with a wide portfolio of products
Leader Bayer Argentina helps drive sales through downsizing its aspirin packs
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Topical analgesics/anaesthetic will continue to be slightly more dynamic than systemic Consumer Health into forecast period
Adult acetaminophen will benefit from Genomma’s investments
Players moving towards stronger doses of ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 boosts demand for cough, cold and allergy remedies in 2020
Arcor and Mondelez continue to lead cough, cold and allergy remedies in 2020, though Procter & Gamble’s Vick will see strong growth
Laboratorios Raffo loses share to Laboratorio Elea in antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising allergy levels will ensure continued growth in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies into forecast period
Cetirizine will help drive antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) sales into the forecast period
Medicated confectionery will benefit from an emphasis on sugar-free products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Unhealthy diet and increasing stress will continue to support sales of digestive remedies in 2020, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19
Laboratorio Elea and GSK will continue to lead in a concentrated competitive landscape
Generics gaining ground in digestive remedies
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthy eating trend poses threat to sales into forecast period
Omeprazole expected to drive sales of proton pump inhibitors into forecast period
Natural digestive remedies see strong growth in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 and economic challenges reduce demand for dermatologicals in 2020
Genomma Laboratories Argentina holds a strong position in dermatologicals
Laboratio Elea will show a strong performance in 2020 due to its popular Caladryl brand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Inflation will continue to negatively affect dermatologicals, though products will still benefit from innovation
Increasing presence of e-commerce retailers expected into forecast period
Argentinians will look both for good bargains but also products offering value-added benefits in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decrease in purchasing power as a result of COVID-19 dampens retail volume sales in 2020
NRT gum dominates movements and trends in NRT smoking cessation aids, though NRT patches see strong current retail value growth
NRT smoking cessation aids a highly concentrated competitive landscape in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Falling purchasing power and smaller smoking population could affect sales in coming years
New players and innovation to enter NRT smoking cessation aids into the forecast period?
Demand for NRT smoking cessation aids may grow into forecast period, as awareness of the harms of smoking rises
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 36 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 37 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 38 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 39 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 41 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 42 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand driven by rising stress and anxiety levels
Elisium, the dominant player in sleep aids, continues to increase its share in 2020
Buenas Noches gains ground in 2020 thanks to widening distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce sales will continue to build up a presence into forecast period
Sleep aids will continue to benefit from negative economic environment going forward
Domestic players will continue to lead sales into the forecast period due to high concentration
CATEGORY DATA
Table 43 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 44 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 48 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 dampens demand for eye car in Argentina in 2020, as disposable income is lowered
Sanofi-Synthe´labo’s Irix brand remains the clear leader in eye care in 2020
Irix and Usualix enjoy the greatest marketing spend in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing population will lead to rising sales of eye care products into the forecast period
Generics unlikely to see growth into the forecast period, as multinationals dominate
Increasing use of digital devices and rising pollution levels will support eye care growth into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 49 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 50 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 54 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Beiersdorf dominates sticking plasters/adhesive bandages in 2020
Sales of sticking plasters/ adhesive bandages expected to fall in 2020 as disposable incomes drop
Private label sales to remain strong in 2020 due to widespread awareness and advertising
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumer price sensitivity set to remain high as inflation further erodes purchasing power
Syra expected to lead gauze, tape and other wound care into forecast period
All areas of wound care will continue growing in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 55 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 56 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 virus fears drive demand for vitamins, particularly vitamin C
Arcor/Bagó perform well in 2020 with joint venture in vitamins
Bayer leads in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Little habit of buying vitamins, but burgeoning health and wellness trend could help drive sales into forecast period
E-commerce sales expected to continue gaining ground in coming years
Private label vitamin brands expected to grow into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 61 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 62 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 63 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 66 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 67 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Healthfood shops encourage a move from treatment to prevention in 2020, boosted by impact of COVID-19
Arcor sees growth in dietary supplements in 2020 with its Simple brand
New product developments in 2020 boost demand for dietary supplements
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dietary supplements will remain highly fragmented into forecast period, with international players leading the way
Collagen is expected to see boom in popularity in coming years, with natural remedies also thriving
Direct selling will benefit from rising price sensitivity and inflation into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 68 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 69 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 70 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 71 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 73 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 74 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for weight management products expected to decline in 2020 due to COVID-19
Weight management products benefit from strong performance Boost (Nestlé Argentina) and Simple Diet Control (Arcor)
Abbott Laboratorios Argentina will continue to lead sales in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Direct selling is expected to continue to dominate weight management and wellbeing sales into forecast period
Sales will benefit from new age groups using the products into forecast period
New products and their advertising and promotion will boost weight management products in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 75 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 76 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 77 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 78 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 79 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 80 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 lockdown dampens sports nutrition sales as gyms and fitness centres close
Empresa De Nutricion Argentina leads sales in 2020
E-commerce will grow in 2020 accelerated by COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Protein bars are expected to expand into hypermarkets and supermarkets in the forecast period
High inflation and import barriers could threaten future sports nutrition growth into the forecast period
Expanding consumer base will help drive growth in sports nutrition into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 81 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 82 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 83 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 85 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 86 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 boosts demand for herbal/traditional products for prevention in 2020
Medicated confectionery players Arcor and Mondelez lead herbal/traditional products
Herbalife expected to perform strongly in 2020 herbal/traditional products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Herbal/traditional products will continue to enjoy high levels of self-medication in coming years
Ageing population and expansion of diete´ticas will help drive growth in herbal/traditional products
Consumers will be more willing to pay extra for natural products into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 87 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 88 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 91 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 92 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Leading player Bayer Argentina’s Aspirinetas brand continues gaining share
Local player Laboratorios Andómaco remains in second place in 2020
Arcor expands into paediatric consumer health in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
High inflation and high prices will remain a threat into the forecast period
Players will use different strategies to attract consumers in coming years
Greater shelf space in stores will help to drive growth into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 93 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 94 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 95 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 96 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 97 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 98 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 99 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
