Global Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Consumer Health in Costa Rica

The main developments in consumer health in Costa Rica in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 are related to the sudden spike in the sales of vitamins and dietary supplements, particularly those associated to immunity responses. For example, echinacea has gained significant awareness amongst local consumers in 2020. COVID-19 resulted in shortages of vitamins as well as certain OTC Consumer Health at the onset of lockdown as consumers adopted stockpiling measures. This was particularly the case for vitamin C…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797931-consumer-health-in-costa-rica

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797931-consumer-health-in-costa-rica

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cholesterol-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hair-styling-gels-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-air-conditioners-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers begin to stockpile certain types of Consumer Health at the onset of lockdown in 2020, resulting in a temporary shortage

Sales begin to normalise in the second half of 2020 while major players turn to online marketing efforts to boost demand

International manufacturers lead in 2020 thanks to strong manufacturing capabilities and growing brand name recognition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Availability and affordable pricing will continue to set the pace

Opportunity for development of private label at chained retailers

Combination products set to gain momentum due to increasing demand for targeted formulas

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 encourages preventative stockpiling measures in 2020, causing inventory shortages for cough remedies and combination products

The adoption of a preventative health approach strengthens the performance of combination products in 2020

International players continue to strengthen their positions due to their strong brand awareness and focus on product segmentation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Development opportunity for combination products with proven antiviral effects over the forecast period

Preventative health approach will raise importance of functional ingredients and product efficacy

Segmentation allows players to reach a broader consumer base

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has a moderate impact on digestive remedies, with most consumers prioritizing other consumer health categories related to immunity

Change in eating habits and increased levels of stress drive sales in 2020

New functional positioning with natural added ingredients ensures success of major global players in digestive remedies in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising consumer awareness and interest in digestive health ensures further growth throughout the forecast period

Natural proposals anticipated to rise

Consumer’s integral health approach will encourage major players to focus on preventative digestive health

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Opposing forces impact dermatologicals, with the greatest effect in 2020 witnessed in changing spending patterns

Greatest impact of COVID-19 seen in topical germicidals/antiseptics

International players continue to dominate dermatologicals in 2020, with Bayer’s Canesten brand leading the way

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New development opportunities lie in effective herbal-based dermatological proposals, with a specific focus on millennial buyers

More specialised topical germicidals/antiseptics offerings are expected in the forecast period as health authorities facilitate the increase in per capita consumption

Anticipated economic contraction increases potential for new economy and private label product launches

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown leads to decreased demand for wound care in 2020

Segmentation helps maintain growth in 2020

Major global manufacturers continue to lead in 2020, while local and regional players increase competition in gauze, tape and other wound care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Additional levels of innovation are expected as manufacturers seek to provide affordable wound care proposals

Development of natural-based products with botanical extracts expected to gain momentum amongst millennial

Demand for complete wound care lines is anticipated to gain momentum

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 36 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The surge in demand for vitamin C early in the pandemic results in inventory shortages from March to May 2020

Vitamins enjoy sustained growth in 2020 following the initial stockpiling behaviour

International players continue to lead in 2020, shifting to focus on expanding their e-commerce platforms

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Preventative health approach set to drive growth of vitamins over the forecast period

Online selling platforms and affordable alternatives set to gain momentum

Consumers will remain focused on boosting their immune responses

CATEGORY DATA

Table 41 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Higher value growth in 2020 driven by consumer demand for immunity associated formulas

Major players respond to consumer demand by offering immunity packages in 2020

Ronav SA continues to lead in 2020, but competitive pressure mounts from GNC Costa Rica and direct players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Immunity, energy and mood/anxiety claims set to drive growth over the forecast period

Potential approval of medical cannabis will influence new product development over the forecast period

New distribution opportunities anticipated over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 48 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 49 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stagnant growth in 2020 a result of shifting consumer interest due to COVID-19

COVID-19 interrupts busy lifestyles that drove growth towards the end of the review period

While major players such as Herbalife struggle with low-demand in 2020, GNC Costa Rica SA benefitted from expanded distribution networks and continuous innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weight loss supplements anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period

Affordable positioning will gain relevance by consumers most impacted by the economic downturn

Added-value, herbal products that not only promote weight loss, but also support mood and energy levels will become increasingly appealing to consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 55 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sudden decrease in disposable income levels leads consumers to move sports nutrition to a secondary priority in 2020

Healthier home food shopping and preparation lower demand for additional sports nutrition support

GNC strengthens its lead in 2020 due to increased distribution and strong online selling platform

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to active lifestyles set to boost growth over the forecast period

Increasing segmentation and more specialised products expected to drive future sales

Private label developments and further development of online sales set to benefit future sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 61 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 63 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 64 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 65 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for natural immunity oriented products drives growth in 2020

Consumers turn to natural alternatives to calm their anxiety levels and support better sleep

GNC and Ayurveda Centroamericana continue to lead in 2020, but local brands continue expanding their offers to compete

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Higher growth expected for herbal/traditional sleep aids over the forecast period as lives become more stressful

Potential for development of CBD products hinges on approval of medical cannabis

Local brands and direct sellers set to increase competition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 67 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020

Table 68 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 71 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Natural proposals with immune support drive growth in 2020, although parents remain cautious of paediatric self-medication

School closures limit consumption opportunities for certain products

Major international players continue to dominate, leveraging their distribution capacities to reach more consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New development opportunities in immune boosters and private label over the forecast period

Dynamic online selling platforms set to support growth over the forecast period

Preventative health approach drives interest in herbal/traditional remedies due to perceived safety

CATEGORY DATA

Table 73 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 74 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 75 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 76 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 77 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105