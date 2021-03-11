All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In recent years consumers, suffering from the impact of the recession and related negative economic issues, cut back their household spending and eschewed non-essentials. Though the recession has passed, consumers remain wary, and a return to robust spending may be some time off. Many price-conscious consumers have turned to internet retailers to satisfy their desire for lower prices. Despite the recent economic downturn, demand for cosmetics and other beauty products remains strong.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Brazil report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Lifestyles in Brazil
Chart 1 Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018
Top Five Consumer Trends
Consumer Spending Remains Sluggish
Growth of Online Shopping Driven by Young Consumers on Mobile Devices
Consumers Value Their Physical Appearance
Many Workers Retire Early With Big Pensions
Consumers Adopting Greener Attitudes
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030
Kids (aged 3-7)
Chart 3 Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030
Tweens (aged 8-12)
Chart 4 Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030
Teens (13-17)
Chart 5 Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030
Young Adults (18-29)
Chart 6 Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 7 Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)
Middle Youth (30-44)
Chart 8 Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 9 Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers (45-64)
Chart 10 Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 11 Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers (60+)
Chart 12 Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 13 Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)
Seniors (80+)
Chart 14 Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 15 Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030
House and Home
the Home Space

…continued

