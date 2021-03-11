Global Consumer Lifestyles in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In recent years consumers, suffering from the impact of the recession and related negative economic issues, cut back their household spending and eschewed non-essentials. Though the recession has passed, consumers remain wary, and a return to robust spending may be some time off. Many price-conscious consumers have turned to internet retailers to satisfy their desire for lower prices. Despite the recent economic downturn, demand for cosmetics and other beauty products remains strong.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201039-consumer-lifestyles-in-brazil

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Brazil report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-virtual-reality-devices-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavored-syrups-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Lifestyles in Brazil

Chart 1 Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumer Spending Remains Sluggish

Growth of Online Shopping Driven by Young Consumers on Mobile Devices

Consumers Value Their Physical Appearance

Many Workers Retire Early With Big Pensions

Consumers Adopting Greener Attitudes

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030

Kids (aged 3-7)

Chart 3 Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030

Tweens (aged 8-12)

Chart 4 Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030

Teens (13-17)

Chart 5 Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030

Young Adults (18-29)

Chart 6 Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 7 Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)

Middle Youth (30-44)

Chart 8 Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 9 Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)

Mid-lifers (45-64)

Chart 10 Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 11 Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)

Later-lifers (60+)

Chart 12 Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 13 Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)

Seniors (80+)

Chart 14 Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 15 Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030

House and Home

the Home Space

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105