Global Craft Beer and Spirits Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19)’s devastating effect on bars and pubs will last far beyond initial lockdowns, as will changes in purchasing behaviour. Most micro producers previously followed a taproom-orientated business model, but direct-to-consumer sales have proved a vital lifeline during lockdown. Maintaining a diversified approach could provide resilience as the period of uncertainty continues. However, with consumers across markets trading down in their drinking choices, where does craft fit in?

Euromonitor International’s Is Coronavirus the End for Craft Beer and Spirits? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction
The Story so Far
Current Situation
Challenges
Outlook and Opportunities
Conclusions

…..Continued.

