Global Dermatologicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In line with the steady growth recorded during the review period, current value sales of dermatologicals are set to continue to increase in 2020. Thus far, there has been little direct impact on demand for dermatologicals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, other than the increase in awareness of maintaining high levels of cleanliness and hygiene. There has also been a slight spike in demand by consumers as they prepared to settle in and spend more time at home in early 2020, but short-term st…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Dermatologicals in Kenya

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value sales of dermatologicals continue to rise in 2020 as consumers, wary of COVID-19, focus on hygiene

Natural skin care remedies expected to gain in popularity over forecast period

Despite decline in value share, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (K) Ltd maintains strong lead in dermatologicals in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of dermatologicals set to see stable growth over the forecast period

International brands expected to continue to influence demand for dermatologicals over the forecast period

E-commerce set to influence distribution of dermatologicals over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

