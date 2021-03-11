Global Dermatologicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Dermatologicals in Argentina
The economic impact of COVID-19, combined with existing financial challenges from economic reform which has led to increasing inflation and the devaluation of the Argentinean Peso, has left many middle and low income social groups under serious financial pressure. This increases price sensitivity in these groups and causes lower purchasing power. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has therefore forced consumers to reduce their spending on dermatologicals in favour of more essential products such as a…
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Dermatologicals in Argentina
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand driven by rising stress and anxiety levels
Elisium, the dominant player in sleep aids, continues to increase its share in 2020
Buenas Noches gains ground in 2020 thanks to widening distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce sales will continue to build up a presence into forecast period
Dermatologicals will continue to benefit from negative economic environment going forward
Domestic players will continue to lead sales into the forecast period due to high concentration
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Dermatologicals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Dermatologicals by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
