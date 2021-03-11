All news

Global Dietary Supplements in Latvia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Consumers are largely overlooking dietary supplements as a way to raise immunity against infectious diseases like COVID-19 in 2020. Instead, they are turning to single vitamins to improve immune system functionality. Dietary supplements were seen as a more long-term method to reducing the risk of contracting serious symptoms of infectious diseases and so were less attractive to consumers. Despite a much broader product offering in pharmacies and other channels, demand is expected to remain slugg…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Dietary Supplements in Latvia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sluggish growth for dietary supplements as consumers turn to single vitamins to boost their immunity to COVID-19

Axellus continues to lead a fragmented category with its Möller’s brand

Increase in private label lines due to higher profits, but consumers still favour brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Focus shifts from treatment to prevention, boosting sales over the forecast period

