Global Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has had a wide reaching impact, from immediate concerns relating to the immune system to an indirect impact in relation to additional health problems created by having to spend more time indoors and home-based working. Within dietary supplements, those products which are recognised as helping to address these issues have seen the strongest performances. Ginseng, for example, is well-known for its claim to boost the immune system, while it is also a powerful antioxidant that can help red…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Dietary Supplements in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 related health issues stimulates demand for some dietary supplements

Lack of tourists a barrier to stronger growth

E-commerce thriving thanks to home seclusion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers looking for precise functionality

Personalisation set to continue over the forecast period as companies look to add value

New product development and an ageing population point towards growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

