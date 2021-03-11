All news

Global Digestive Remedies in Lithuania Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Digestive Remedies in Lithuania  Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Current value sales growth in digestive remedies is set to accelerate modestly during 2020, as some consumers responded to the onset of COVID-19 by stocking up on these products, as they feared that pandemic might disrupt supply chains. Sales of digestive remedies surged during March but fell back significantly in April and May, but the overall impact of this on value sales during the year will be positive.

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

