Global Distribution Channels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wise

Home and garden’s main distribution channel is home and garden specialist retailers. Internet retailing, however, continues to gain importance as the digital landscape develops rapidly across the globe. This report discusses the factors driving both store-based and non-store retailing, primarily online sales, of home and garden products globally.

Euromonitor International’s Distribution Channels in Home and Garden global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Distribution Channels in Home and Garden
Euromonitor International
October 2018
Introduction
Industry Snapshot
Channel Shifts
Store-Based Channels
Non-Store Channels

 

gutsy-wise

