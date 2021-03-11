Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Vietnam’s dog owners comprise mostly of students, teenagers and young adults, which suggests that sales of dog food have considerable room for further growth over the forecast period and beyond. As current dog owners mature, they are likely to become working adults and eventually earn substantial professional incomes. This group of consumers is also particularly receptive to Western culture. They are also generally more prepared to spend time and money on branded dog food, which marks a major de…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Young dog owners attracted to mid-priced segment with significant potential for further category development

Growth in the pet dog population despite dog attacks and the dog meat trade

Consistent and widespread distribution likely to support growth over the forecast period

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Premium brands come to the fore

The leading brands engage in in-store promotional activity to boost sales

E-commerce could prove crucial during the forecast period

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to register strong growth as perception of pet ownership evolves

New regulations on pet breeding and product labelling signal changing attitudes

Perfect Companion and Mars compete for pole position through widespread

