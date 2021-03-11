Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The demand for premium dog food is likely to prevail in the forecast period, with premium dry dog food being the largest and most dynamic category in absolute terms in 2020. There were more premium dog food ranges being introduced to Indonesia at the end of
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1556089-dog-food-in-indonesia
the review period than any other price segment. This trend was driven by various imported premium dog food brands, such as Golden Eagle from the UK, Miglior Cane from Italy, and Hug from Australia, along with many more which are mostly only a…
Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-vehicle-steel-wheel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-radiation-devices-for-cell-phones-market-size-study-by-type-chip-sticker-case-others-by-distribution-channel-online-offline-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dog Food in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Dog owners providing higher quality meals and treats for their pets
Health and wellbeing influencing new product development in dog food
Dry dog food benefits from the recommendation of vets
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mars collaborates with Shopee in online campaign as multinationals dominate
ProBalance finds instant success thanks to offer of affordable nutrition
Sponsorship of dog events and strong distribution key strengths for the leading brands
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020
Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020
Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care booming as cats and dogs become a part of the family
Social media and pet lovers’ communities on the rise
New trade agreement benefits imported Chinese products but multinationals maintain dominance
E-commerce making gains with offer of convenience, value and variety
Pet care expected to continue on its strong growth path thanks to pet humanisation trend
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 29 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/