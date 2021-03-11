Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The demand for premium dog food is likely to prevail in the forecast period, with premium dry dog food being the largest and most dynamic category in absolute terms in 2020. There were more premium dog food ranges being introduced to Indonesia at the end of

the review period than any other price segment. This trend was driven by various imported premium dog food brands, such as Golden Eagle from the UK, Miglior Cane from Italy, and Hug from Australia, along with many more which are mostly only a…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Dog owners providing higher quality meals and treats for their pets

Health and wellbeing influencing new product development in dog food

Dry dog food benefits from the recommendation of vets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars collaborates with Shopee in online campaign as multinationals dominate

ProBalance finds instant success thanks to offer of affordable nutrition

Sponsorship of dog events and strong distribution key strengths for the leading brands

