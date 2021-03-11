Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet anthropomorphism is the latest evolution of the humanisation trend. Some dog owners are thus increasingly feeding their pets with food that is “human grade” in line with their desire to only give their dog food that they themselves would eat. This has driven

demand for functional and natural dog food in new formats. Niche dog food types such as freeze-dried, air-dried and raw food are growing in popularity but sales remain very small when compared with conventional dry kibbled dog food and w…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Singapore

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Dog owners seek out greater functionality and naturally-positioned dog food

Fresh dog food start-ups face challenges in scaling up

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Threat of disruption grows as start-ups flourish

E-commerce gains share from pet shops and supermarkets

Hill’s global product recall in 2019 not expected to heavily dent its growth prospects

CATEGORY INDICATORS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories

Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food

Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing

E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets

Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

….….Continued

