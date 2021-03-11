Global Drinking Milk Products in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Milk was already seeing a rise in demand prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 as the dietary preferences of consumers increasingly inclined towards milk and hygiene-conscious consumers shifted from unpackaged to packaged products. COVID-19 served to heighten this hygiene-awareness, as well as driving e-commerce sales, which also favoured sales of packaged milk. Milk saw an initial surge in demand due to panic buying following the government’s announcement of lockdown, but demand has remained strong…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011812-drinking-milk-products-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/text-content-moderation-solution-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stuffed-plush-toys-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Milk sees strong demand during lockdown

Flavoured milk drinks sees impulse purchases hit, while innovation focuses on boosting immunity

Leader responds quickly to lockdown conditions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued shift towards packaged products

Opportunities for health-orientated innovation

Potential in milk alternatives

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105