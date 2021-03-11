Global Drinking Milk Products in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although drinking milk products will continue to record solid growth in both retail volume and current retail value terms in 2020, two factors will hamper drinking milk’s even stronger growth. The first is the popularity of unpackaged milk in Kenya, which will remain widely available in residential areas in 2020 and will be preferred by many consumers due to its more affordable price, despite the concerns of poor hygiene. All a consumer needs to do is take along a clean milk bottle to a milk sta…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011813-drinking-milk-products-in-kenya

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clinical-quality-management-system-cqms-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sports-supplements-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Use of traditional milk stations will hamper the growth of drinking milk in 2020

Innovation will drive retail volume sales in 2020, with flavoured and high value milk products attracting consumer interest

Githunguri Dairy will continue to gain current retail value share in milk thanks to its focus on quality

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume sales of flavoured milk products will continue to rise into the forecast period

State-owned New Kenya Co-operative Creameries will maintain its leading position but government will halt privatisation plans

Shelf stable milk will continue to record stronger current retail value growth than fresh milk into the forecast period due to its cheaper price and the rising cost of living

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105