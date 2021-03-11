Global Drinking Milk Products in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Drinking milk products is seeing some challenges which are restricting volume growth. Unit prices of both fresh milk and UHT/shelf stable milk have been increasing notably over the past few years, leading to a lower consumption amongst price sensitive consumers. Additionally, financial impacts created by COVID-19 have further impacted this situation, posing even more of a challenge for drinking milk products. Fresh milk is seeing the sharpest declines, due to its shorter shelf life and therefore…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fresh milk consumption drops due to high unit prices and competition from cheaper and more convenient shelf stable milk

Lactose-free and plant-based variants grow in popularity, with private label players also enhancing their alternative portfolios

Private label players hot on the heels of leading Clover brand, with heightened competition seen in UHT milk

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shelf stable milk competition to remain fierce, thus larger players will continue to dominate

Opportunities in lactose-free and plant-based products for all, including smaller players

Growing capacity for milk production leads to expanded portfolios across dairy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

