Global Drinking Milk Products in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Drinking milk products is seeing some challenges which are restricting volume growth. Unit prices of both fresh milk and UHT/shelf stable milk have been increasing notably over the past few years, leading to a lower consumption amongst price sensitive consumers. Additionally, financial impacts created by COVID-19 have further impacted this situation, posing even more of a challenge for drinking milk products. Fresh milk is seeing the sharpest declines, due to its shorter shelf life and therefore…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Fresh milk consumption drops due to high unit prices and competition from cheaper and more convenient shelf stable milk
Lactose-free and plant-based variants grow in popularity, with private label players also enhancing their alternative portfolios
Private label players hot on the heels of leading Clover brand, with heightened competition seen in UHT milk
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shelf stable milk competition to remain fierce, thus larger players will continue to dominate
Opportunities in lactose-free and plant-based products for all, including smaller players
Growing capacity for milk production leads to expanded portfolios across dairy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

 

