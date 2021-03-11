All news

Global Drinking Milk Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Drinking milk products is projected to see further decreases in retail volume and current retail value sales over the forecast period, mainly due to the reduced per capita consumption of milk in Switzerland. The government and Swiss dairy associations, including Swissmilk, the marketing organ of the Association of Swiss Milk Producers, are expected to remain active in 2020 in an attempt to reverse the trend through advertising and communication campaigns. They are likely to promote the potential…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT
Decrease in cow’s milk consumption likely to drive a drop in retail volume sales of drinking milk in 2020, though Swissmilk will attempt to mitigate the decline
Health perception will boost sales of goat milk and milk alternatives in 2020
Migros will continue to dominate drinking milk in 2020, though Coop will also see strong growth with a focus on sustainability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Private label will continue to dominate in the forecast period
Domestic producers will maintain their lead in drinking milk over the forecast period, with a focus on “Swissness”
Organic milk makes inroads as consumers seek naturalness and authenticity
