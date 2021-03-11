Global Drinking Milk Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Drinking milk products is projected to see further decreases in retail volume and current retail value sales over the forecast period, mainly due to the reduced per capita consumption of milk in Switzerland. The government and Swiss dairy associations, including Swissmilk, the marketing organ of the Association of Swiss Milk Producers, are expected to remain active in 2020 in an attempt to reverse the trend through advertising and communication campaigns. They are likely to promote the potential…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727379-drinking-milk-products-in-switzerland

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-critical-care-information-system-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-in-wheel-motors-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decrease in cow’s milk consumption likely to drive a drop in retail volume sales of drinking milk in 2020, though Swissmilk will attempt to mitigate the decline

Health perception will boost sales of goat milk and milk alternatives in 2020

Migros will continue to dominate drinking milk in 2020, though Coop will also see strong growth with a focus on sustainability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label will continue to dominate in the forecast period

Domestic producers will maintain their lead in drinking milk over the forecast period, with a focus on “Swissness”

Organic milk makes inroads as consumers seek naturalness and authenticity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105