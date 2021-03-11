All news

Global Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2017 the industry saw steady growth as a result of increasing government focus on education and further implementation of the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) 2015-2019 Strategic Plan. This concentrates mainly on teacher training, increasing participation and completion rates at all levels of education, encouraging lifelong learning and international student-teacher mobility, reducing household expenditures on education and others. In addition, the Turkish Government’s expenditure on edu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513545-education-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Education market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-onion-powder-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Adult and Other Education, Higher Education, Pre-Primary and Primary Education, Secondary Education.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Education market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-project-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Industry Set To Accelerate Due To Increasing Enrolment Rates and Rising Government Support
Demand for Teachers Rises Due To Surging Number of Private Education Institutions
Digital Initiatives To Provide Equal Opportunities in Education
Competitive Landscape
Turkey An Increasingly Popular Among International Students
Edtech Segment Full of Potential
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Secondary Education Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Adult and Other Education Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Higher Education Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 8 Pre-Primary and Primary Education Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 10 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 11 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Macromolecule Hydrogel Market: Know About Trends, Growth, Future Outlook 2021-2027 With Top Key Players- Acelity, Convatec, Smith&Nephew United, Dsm

alex

Research on the global Macromolecule Hydrogel market is a logical and systematic effort to measure potential trajectories from 2020 to 2027. It covers historical figures and provides forecasts that help stakeholders measure growth opportunities in the Macromolecule Hydrogel market throughout the forecast period. This study analyzes Macromolecule Hydrogel’s growth based on past, present, and future […]
All news

Private Jet Booking Platform Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Aeronux Airways, JETSUITEX, Stratajet, Fly Aeolus, JetClass, NEOJETS

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Private Jet Booking Platform Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Private Jet Booking Platform market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]
All news

Global Market Analysis Etching Machines Industry by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

mangesh

A recently updated research study on Global Etching Machines Market by In4Research provides a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, […]