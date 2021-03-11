All news

Global Electronics market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Philips ranked first in global small appliances in volume terms in 2015. The company gained competitive advantage from large scale global market covering all markets with high potential growth namely China, India, and Germany etc. However, recently Philips posted negative volume growth over 2014-2015 due to the economic slowdown in China and political unrest in Russia. It is recommended that Philips should try to expand into the US by local acquisition and further product adjustment.

Euromonitor International’s Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

