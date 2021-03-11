All news

Global Exploring how Shopping has Changed Amid the E-commerce Boom Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Channel shifts accelerated by Coronavirus (COVID-19) have required significant and strategic business changes to adapt to new consumer demands. This report quantifies and compares digital shopping behaviour before and during the height of lockdowns. The analysis will help companies prepare strategically for a world where e-commerce is more prominent across all categories.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends

• Get up to date estimates and comment
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Introduction

The Crisis-inspired E-commerce Boom

How Consumer Shopping Behaviour has Changed

Key Takeaways

 

….….continued

