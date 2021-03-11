Global Finance and Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The country’s robust financial sector growth in 2017 was mainly attributable to a spike in inflation, brought about by the falling value of the Turkish lira, and strong Turkish economic performance, thanks to higher government expenditure, strong domestic demand, and surging exports. In addition to the economic environment, the analysed industry benefitted from the introduction of the Credit Guarantee Fund by the Turkish Government, providing over TRY200 billion to support business lending in 20…
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Finance and Insurance market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Insurance and Pension Funding, Monetary Intermediation.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Headlines
Prospects
Elevated Inflation and Turkey’s Economic Growth Drive Industry’s Expansion
Turkey Aims To Become Cashless Economy by 2023
Importance of Insurance and Pension Funding Rises in the Country
Competitive Landscape
Industry To Remain Under Dominance of Large Private and Public Banks, Despite Emergence of Numerous Fintech Start-ups
Major Investments To Be Aimed at Innovative It Solutions
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Monetary Intermediation Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Insurance and Pension Funding Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 8 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 9 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Trade
Chart 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 11 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 13 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers
Chart 14 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017
Chart 15 Industry’s Demand Structure 2012-2017
Firmographics
…continued
