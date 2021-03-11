All news

Global Forestry, Wood and Paper Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite the flaring inflation, the turnover demonstrated highly positive performance over 2017 in real terms, as domestic companies engaged in wood production and forestry activities witnessed higher demand from domestic construction companies, and a significant increase in exports. Turkey’s construction sector remained a major market for wood products and an important driver for the forestry development thanks to the government’s ambitious spending, and the growing residential building sector.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Forestry, Wood and Paper market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corrugated Paper, Paperboard and Containers, Disposable Paper Products, Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Paperboard, Wood and Wood Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Forestry, Wood and Paper market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Wood Companies Capitalise on Increasing Demand From Turkey’s Construction Industry
Increasing Furniture Production To Offer Additional Growth Opportunities
Paper Production To Be Facilitated by Rapid Growth of Tissue Paper Consumption
Competitive Landscape
Intensifying Global Competition and Technological Advancements Push Paper Producers To Restructure
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Corrugated Paper, Paperboard and Containers Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Wood and Wood products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Disposable Paper Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 8 Pulp, Paper and Paperboard Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 9 Forestry Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 11 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Trade

…continued

