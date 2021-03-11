All news

Global General Mills Inc Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

General Mills Inc. is the fifth largest company within pet care globally. Their core brand, Blue Buffalo, has increased their footprint within the North American Market by widening their distribution channels. They have since increased their household penetration and are now focusing on growing their sales through internet retailing. Given the company’s global network, significant opportunities lie in other regions such as Asia Pacific, where demand for premium pet food has increased rapidly.

Euromonitor International’s General Mills Inc in Pet Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Scope of the Report

Introduction

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Key Findings

Appendix

