Global Global Economic Forecasts: Q3 2018 Market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

The high informality of the car rental business makes competition very hard within the industry because informal companies do not pay taxes nor have the proper auto insurance and this makes their overall costs cheaper than those of the formal companies. Despite the unfair competition, formal companies have increased their total value sales thanks to the positive performances of business car rental and insurance replacement.

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

CAR RENTAL IN PERU

Euromonitor International

August 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2010-2015

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2011-2015

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2015

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Executive Summary

Inbound Arrivals Grow Thanks To International Events

Dynamic Growth of Online Sales in the Travel Industry

International Awards Boost the Travel Industry

Informality in the Country Harms the Travel Industry

Growth Potential of the Travel Industry in Peru for the Forecast Period

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Peru: SWOT..continue

