Global Government and Membership Organizations Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Government expenditures spiked in 2017, due to high inflation, and were additionally spurred by economic growth and public stimulus programmes. As Turkey continued its expansionary monetary policies and faced geopolitical turmoil, the value of the Turkish lira dropped by 17% during 2017, leading to a surge in inflation and thus rapid nominal GDP and government revenue growth. In real terms, growth was also prominent thanks to increasing private investments and exports, as well as expanding domes…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Government and Membership Organizations market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Public Administration, Defence and Social Security, Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Government and Membership Organizations market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
High Inflation Lifts Public Expenditures, Yet Spike Likely To Be Temporary
Government Aims To Achieve Ambitious Economic Development Goals Via Public Investments
Turkey Ramps Up Security Spending
Competitive Landscape
Governmental System Becomes More Centralised
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Public Administration, Defence and Social Security Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 8 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 9 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 10 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers
Chart 11 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017
Chart 12 Industry’s Demand Structure 2012-2017
Firmographics

…continued

