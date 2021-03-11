Global Gum in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Consumers in Kazakhstan are very loyal to leading brands Extra/Orbit (by Wrigley OOO) and Trident/Dirol (by Dirol Cadbury OOO), which have been present in the county for a long time. This steadfast loyalty is reflected in the shares of these brands, which have remained dominant over the review period and are set to remain so in 2020, with Wrigley by far the biggest of the two. Both benefit from strong brand awareness, frequent advertisements on television and the internet, and a widespread prese…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer loyalty to Orbit and Dirol sees gum consumers stick with them in 2020

Gum sales gradually improve thanks to lower price rises and new product launches, but volume sales decline as unit prices drop and competition increases

New formats and packaging offer convenience and bulk-buy options for busy local consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pouch packaging offers convenience and value for money, but gum needs reinvigoration over the forecast period

Dentyne Ice and Ice Cubes provide premium novelty, but can hope for no more than niche status in an arena dominated by Orbit and Dirol

New tastes and flavours in gum will becom

…continued

