Global Gum in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Demand for gum is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers continue to economise their purchases and prioritise essential goods in 2020. Generally, gum is used out-of-home and whilst travelling, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath, which is less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks. Gum is further likely to see sales decline across 2020 due to its maturity and the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, gum is likel…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012277-gum-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Gum in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fantasy-basketball-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sport-socks-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers prioritise essential foodstuffs due to economic turmoil and the pandemic in 2020

Bottles become more popular as consumers seek value for money and new launches mainly consist of fruit flavours in 2020

Mondelez fights off competition from cheaper rivals, while bottle packaging format gains popularity and Mentos updates its slogan to aid brand awareness in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further struggles predicted for gum over the forecast period

Rising consumer health awareness paves way for functional gum over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105