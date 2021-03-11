Global Gum in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pre pandemic, gum was undergoing serious transformation and was increasingly benefiting from the health and wellness trend, in terms of promoting the sales of sugar free gum. However, the gradual introduction of lockdown introduced in Q2 will undermine the success of gum in 2020 overall. Gum is largely a spontaneous purchase with most consumers rarely planning or prioritising buying gum. In a bid to reduce potential contact with the virus, consumers have been grocery shopping less frequently mea…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum sees current value decline as lockdown impacts consumers’ daily routines

Mars Czech maintains its lead in 2020 despite new players advancing with sugar-free chewing gum

Bigger pack sizes increase in popularity due to the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum is expected to make an immediate recovery as consumers return to regular shopping habits

Bubble gum will outperform chewing gum in terms of current value growth rates over the forecast period

Health and wellness gum will benefit post lockdown as consumers focus on healthy consumption

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

