Global Gum Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Gum was already losing popularity prior to the emergence of COVID-19 due to the health and wellness trend and local consumers’ caution regarding unnecessary expenditure on impulse purchases following the recovery of the economy. However, declining demand was exacerbated by the lockdown following the emergence of the pandemic due to lack of usage occasions. Gum is often linked to on-the-go consumption, and with Italians spending longer periods at home rather than attending the workplace in additi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689668-gum-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bentazone-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-24

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-angiotensin-ii-receptor-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declining category exacerbated by lockdown due to on-the-go consumption perception

Perfetti Van Melle SpA strengthens dominance of gum through continuous product innovation

On-the-go consumption opportunities through retailers and foodservice greatly reduced during lockdown but e-commerce receives a boost

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Decline set to ease over the forecast period while gum predicted to receive boost through foodservice as consumers return to eating out following further easing of lockdown measures

Sugar-free variants will remain more popular in line with health trend

Innovation and functionality will remain important drivers in effort to revive gum’s growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105